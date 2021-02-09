A New World Begins
A New World Begins

The History of the French Revolution

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781541620179

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Europe / France

PAGE COUNT: 640

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover
From an award-winning historian, a magisterial account of the revolution that created the modern world

The principles of the French Revolution remain the only possible basis for a just society — even if, after more than two hundred years, they are more contested than ever before. In A New World Begins, Jeremy D. Popkin offers a riveting account of the revolution that puts the reader in the thick of the debates and the violence that led to the overthrow of the monarchy and the establishment of a new society. We meet Mirabeau, Robespierre, and Danton, in all of their brilliance and vengefulness; we witness the failed escape and execution of Louis XVI; we see women demanding equal rights and black slaves wresting freedom from revolutionaries who hesitated to act on their own principles; and we follow the rise of Napoleon out of the ashes of the Reign of Terror.

Based on decades of scholarship, A New World Begins will stand as the definitive treatment of the French Revolution.

