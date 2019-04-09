Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jeremy Popkin
Jeremy D. Popkin holds the William T. Bryan chair of history at the University of Kentucky. He is the author of many books, including You Are All Free and A Short History of the French Revolution. He lives in Lexington, Kentucky.Read More
By the Author
A New World Begins
From an award-winning historian, a magisterial account of the revolution that created the modern worldThe principles of the French Revolution remain the only possible basis…