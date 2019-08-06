Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Betrayal of the Duchess
The Scandal That Unmade the Bourbon Monarchy and Made France Modern
The dramatic tale of the Duchesse de Berry’s quest to retake the French throne for the Bourbons — and her betrayal at the hands of one of her closest advisors
In July 1830, the French royal family went into exile. From a drafty Scottish castle, the Duchesse de Berry hatched a plot to restore the dynasty and, after two years of careful planning, she set out to reclaim the throne for her son. For months, she commanded a guerilla army and evaded capture by disguising herself as a man. But she was soon sold out by her most trusted advisor, a convert from Judaism named Simon Deutz. France’s response to the betrayal was intense, the duchess’s plight became a cause célèbre for Bourbon loyalists, and the affair became a blueprint for anti-Semitic stereotypes and rhetoric.
Brimming with intrigue and lush detail, The Betrayal of the Duchess is the riveting story of a high-spirited woman and the charming but volatile young man who double-crossed her.
