Baby Janis

Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the creativity of Janis Joplin in this next installment of RP Kids’ Baby Rocker board book series.



Featuring 11 spreads pairing elements of Janis Joplin with simple words, this is the book for any Janis fan, young or old. The book teaches babies and toddlers a variety of nouns (heart, baby, half moon, pearl, tattoo, guitar, etc.).

