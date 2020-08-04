Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Baby Janis

Baby Janis

A Book about Nouns

Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the creativity of Janis Joplin in this next installment of RP Kids’ Baby Rocker board book series.

Featuring 11 spreads pairing elements of Janis Joplin with simple words, this is the book for any Janis fan, young or old. The book teaches babies and toddlers a variety of nouns (heart, baby, half moon, pearl, tattoo, guitar, etc.).
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Music

On Sale: April 20th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780762473540

