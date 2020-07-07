Explore the colorful world of pop culture with this perfect introduction to all things geeky from superheroes, wizards, mecha robots, and more!



A red ball, a white robot, a brown wand, a blue hedgehog, an orange droid, a yellow lasso, and more! There are tons of colors — and playful references — to be found inside this geeky board book. With nods to anime and science fiction classics, fantasy basics, and iconic characters from the Shire to Westeros, Tokyo, and a galaxy far far away, this book is complete with bright, full-color illustrations, and a helpful reference page at the end.



Geeky Baby’s Guide to Colors is sure to delight any young fan and be the perfect gift for geeky families and parents of all kinds.