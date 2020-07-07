Ruenna Jones is an amateur cosplayer and a big pop culture fan. When she’s not playing video games, reading books, or wandering around comic cons, she works as a writer for an indie tabletop game developer. This is her first book. Ruenna lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





is a children’s book illustrator and designer. He enjoys creating fun and approachable art that inspires learning and has worked for clients like Highlights For Children, David C Cook, and Orion Telescopes and Binoculars. He lives in Colorado Springs, CO.