



Ruby Warrington’s 2019 book Sober Curious was an illuminating conversation starter that asked her readers to consider, “Would life be better without alcohol?” thus sparking a global wellness trend of “curiosity” on how to gain one’s genuine confidence and happiness without the crutch of alcohol.









The Sober Curious Reset is not about preaching total abstinence–rather, it’s about empowering people to make the right drinking choices for them, whether that means moderation or cutting out alcohol entirely. Ruby’s 100 days is all about changing your relationship to alcohol to lead a life with more clarity, confidence, and connection.









InRubygoes a step further by inviting her readers into a 100-day process of radically rethinking their drinking. Each “day” features observations, exercises, and insights, offering a more profound process of self-discovery than common month-long programs like Dry January or Sober September. Ruby’s friendly, honest, and totally non-judgmental tone helps readers unmask the deeper “whys” behind their drinking, understand why 100 days is so transformational, and how to create a truly sustainable shift in habits– and on to living a life with more presence, focus, and satisfaction.