Fire Cider!
Fire Cider!

101 Zesty Recipes for Health-Boosting Remedies Made with Apple Cider Vinegar

by Rosemary Gladstar

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Oct 15, 2019

Page Count

204 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635861815

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Alternative Therapies

Description

For more than 30 years, best-selling author and popular herbalist Rosemary Gladstar has been touting the health benefits of fire cider — a spicy blend of apple cider vinegar, onion, ginger, horseradish, garlic, and other immune-boosting herbs. Her original recipe, inspired by traditional cider vinegar remedies, has given rise to dozens of fire cider formulations created by fans of the tonic who use it to address everyday ills, from colds and flu to leg cramps and hangovers. Fire Cider! is a lively collection of 101 recipes contributed by more than 70 herbal enthusiasts, with energizing versions ranging from Black Currant Fire Cider to Triple Goddess Vinegar, Fire Cider Dark Moonshine, and Bloody Mary Fire Cider. Colorful asides, including tribute songs and amusing anecdotes, capture Gladstar’s passionate desire to pass along the fire cider tradition.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

