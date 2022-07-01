Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Preventing Lyme & Other Tick-Borne Diseases
Control Ticks in the Home Landscape; Prevent Infection Using Herbal Protocols; Treat Tick Bites with Natural Remedies
Description
Disease-carrying ticks are found in all 50 states in the U.S. and, as their numbers rise and their ranges increase, so, too, do cases of tick-borne illnesses. Alexis Chesney, a naturopathic physician specializing in the treatment of diseases transmitted through tick bites, offers a comprehensive strategy for reducing exposure to disease-causing organisms and boosting the effectiveness of standard treatment protocols. With an overview of the tick species present in the U.S. and profiles of Lyme and other top diagnosed tick-borne diseases, including anaplasmosis and babesiosis, this guide gives concerned readers and medical professionals alike a deeper understanding of how tick populations — and associated illnesses — spread, and how to combat them naturally. In addition to covering landscape-management methods for dramatically reducing tick populations around the home, Chesney outlines prophylactic herbal tinctures that provide an additional layer of protection against tick-borne illnesses — an important strategy for those living in high-risk regions, especially in the event of an undetected bite. Chesney also provides options for treating acute tick-borne diseases, if symptoms develop, as well as herbs that can be used in combination with antibiotics to augment their efficacy.
What's Inside
Praise
"Lyme disease, and the debilitating conditions associated with it, is difficult to detect and treat, which makes this book by naturopathic physician and acupuncturist Chesney especially important. Included are descriptions of different kinds of ticks, their habitats, and the types of pathogens they carry and transmit. Chesney thoroughly explains preventative measures against the disease, such as pharmaceuticals and herbal tinctures (specific to geography and the local tick populations), including dosages for children. Most important, the author covers what to do after you are bitten and what to look for beyond the tell-tale bull’s-eye rash. A chart that suggests blood tests for specific tick-borne pathogens is alone worth the price of admission. Also included are suggestions on how to find a Lyme-literate physician." — Library Journal, starred review
"Alexis Chesney’s Preventing Lyme Other Tick-Borne Diseases is a comprehensive, informative, and readable resource for those who wish to incorporate naturopathic approaches to prevention and treatment."— Kenneth B. Liegner, MD, author of In the Crucible of Chronic Lyme Disease
"In Preventing Lyme Other Tick-Borne Diseases, Alexis Chesney, ND not only explores ticks and the various pathogens they carry and the symptoms those pathogens produce, but she provides resources for avoiding tick exposure, herbal treatment options for those that find a bite or are at high risk of being bitten, the latest options for testing, and treatment options to prevent the likelihood of an acute infection becoming chronic Lyme disease. This is a book you'll want in your library before you need it!" — Scott Forsgren, FDN-P, Editor and Founder, BetterHealthGuy.com
“Dr. Chesney has created a unique and highly important work. Her focus on prevention goes far beyond just avoiding tick-friendly landscapes and doing tick checks. She helps readers feel knowledgeable and fully empowered to keep themselves and their families safe from an epidemic that impacts the lives of so many thousands of people. Her practical advice on using herbal formulas to address tick bites fills a large gap in existing information, which covers antibiotic-only therapy in Lyme prophylaxis and/or acute Lyme. I will certainly be keeping a copy of this book close and following Dr. Chesney’s directions and guidelines.” — Nicola Ducharme, ND, Lyme-literate naturopathic doctor and owner and medical director of RestorMedicine
