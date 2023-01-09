Alexis Chesney, ND, is a naturopathic physician and acupuncturist specializing in the treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. She serves on the board of directors and as the Naturopathic Medicine Committee chair for the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS). She has been featured as an expert on tick-borne illnesses at the ILADS conference, as well as at other professional and patient-focused conferences, on local talk radio, and in various news publications. Dr. Chesney sees patients at Sojourns Community Health Clinic in Westminster, Vermont, and through her private practice in Northampton, Massachusetts. Find her online at DrAlexisChesney.com.

Richard Horowitz is a board-certified MD specializing in Internal Medicine. He and his wife, Lee, founded the Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center in Hyde Park, New York, which has treated over 12,000 patients for tick-borne diseases over the past twenty-six years. Dr. Horowitz is known for his pioneering work with Lyme disease and is recognized to be one of the country's foremost experts on chronic illness.