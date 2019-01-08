Atomic Women

Lise Meitner and Irène Joliot-Curie (daughter of Marie Curie), who led the groundwork for the Manhattan Project from Europe;

Meet the World War II female scientists who worked in the secret sites of the Manhattan Project. Recruited not only from labs and universities from across the United States but also from countries abroad, these scientists helped in – and often initiated – the development of the atomic bomb, taking a starring role in the Manhattan Project. In fact, their involvement was critical to its success, though many of them were not fully aware of the consequences.The atomic womeninclude:This book explores not just the critical steps toward the creation of a successful nuclear bomb, but also the moral implications of such an invention.