Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Roseanne Montillo

Roseanne Montillo is the author of three works of nonfiction, Fire on the Track, The Lady and her Monsters, and The Wilderness of Ruin. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Emerson College, where she taught courses on the intersection of literature and history. She lives outside of Boston.
Read More Arrow Icon