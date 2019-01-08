Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Roseanne Montillo
Roseanne Montillo is the author of three works of nonfiction, Fire on the Track, The Lady and her Monsters, and The Wilderness of Ruin. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Emerson College, where she taught courses on the intersection of literature and history. She lives outside of Boston.Read More
By the Author
Atomic Women
Bomb meets Code Girls in this nonfiction narrative about the little known female scientists who were critical to the invention of the atomic bomb -…