Beaks, Bones and Bird Songs

INTRODUCTION

It’s Tough To Be a Bird

There are some four million different kinds of animals and plants in the world.

Four million different solutions to the problems of staying alive.

—DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

Look outside your window, take a walk, go fishing, watch a video, or do anything else that allows you to see birds in the wild. You may get the impression that birds are blithely going about their business, happily chirping, singing, and scratching among the leaves, flitting from branch to branch, clambering up a tree trunk, or soaring through the sky barely moving a feather. Looks like an easy life. Cultural symbols like the dove representing peace, the bluebird signifying happiness, and the robin as the harbinger of spring reinforce the idea that birds have not a care in the world. But we don’t often see the arduous challenges a bird faces every moment of every day.

Of the many hours I have spent in the field, watching birds flying, feeding, resting, and nesting, I was most affected by those moments when I saw birds searching for food in blowing snow, sitting on the surface of an ocean fighting threatening waves, and flying in serious winds. I wondered: how do birds make it from hatching to adulthood and from year to year after that?

Birds have to be on task all the time. They have to use their senses to find food, migrate, withstand the weather, avoid predators, compete with each other and alien species, and face a myriad of other trials. This book is about the abilities, adaptations, and behaviors birds possess and employ to survive from one day to the next. It is only the most physiologically, anatomically, and behaviorally well-tuned birds who successfully meet these challenges and go on to the most important goal in their life, reproduction.

The phrase “free as a bird” implies a carefree existence and the liberty to go anywhere, anytime, but birds are not as free as their aerial life implies.

Accurate figures for mortality and longevity of wild birds are nearly impossible to determine, but there are trends. Only about 50 percent of White-eyed Vireos in the southeastern United States return to their breeding grounds from their winter quarters, and merely 36 percent of Downy Woodpeckers, resident all year throughout much of North America, survive from one year to the next. Songbird adults have a 40–60 percent survival rate from year to year. Of their young, perhaps only 10 percent make it from egg to adulthood the following year. This means that a two-year-old songbird is a one out of twenty miracle. This short life expectancy is a result of the many dangers birds face. And while bigger birds have a lower mortality rate than smaller birds, they all face hazards every day. Unlike humans, birds don’t seem to get closer to their demise as they age; instead of slowly declining, most birds, after reaching maturity, have an equal chance of dying suddenly at all times of their precarious life. Sick or injured birds are rarely seen in the wild as illness or injury puts them at immediate risk of death, so you only see healthy birds on your bird walks.

Evolution has been at work on birds for more than 200 million years, shaping them into adept and adroit organisms. But birds today not only face the challenges that natural selection throws at them, but an entirely new set of obstacles, thanks to us. Things started to change for birds shortly after humans came on the scene. Early humans incorporated birds into their diet. Then agriculture came along, usurping habitat but also inadvertently providing food for birds. As civilization matured, bird feathers, bills, and bones became adornments for human culture; later, birds were domesticated for meat or eggs. Bird hunting became more efficient with the advent of guns and as civilization spread, habitat shrank. Massive destruction of wildlife of all sorts was common, including the commercial hunting of many bird species for food and feathers, until the passage of the Lacey Act in the United States in 1900—the first federal law protecting wildlife. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 further protected migratory birds. These laws made a difference in North America, but many bird species live in or migrate through areas of the world that don’t pay much attention to the needs of birds or their protection. Today about 1400 of the world’s 10,000 bird species are threatened with extinction.

We have destroyed habitats and replaced them with cities, highways, tall windowed buildings, transmission towers and lines, microwave antennas, wind turbines, and lights—along with millions of cats. Birds have always contracted diseases, but humans have altered the environment and allowed pathogens to spread more quickly. A solar plant in the Mojave Desert concentrates the sun’s rays so strongly that birds are incinerated if they happen to fly through it. Birds have evolved rather amazing and often unique adaptations to the environment, but as the world changed, those adaptations became increasingly less effective. Birds never evolved defenses against windows or lights, buildings or towers, or the large number of our feline friends. Climate change has caused changes in bird migration patterns, but what the long-term effect will be is unknown.

With ornithological science as the background, this book will explore the common and unusual ways birds put into operation their physical and behavioral adaptations. What everyday challenges does a bird face and how does it survive? Seeing ultraviolet, finding food without seeing or touching it, flying thousands of miles nonstop, maneuvering deftly and speedily through thick forests, navigating by smell, surviving extremes of weather, sharing community resources, and changing their songs in noisy cities are just some of the amazing things birds do to simply make it to tomorrow and cope with the challenges of a changing planet.

BIRDS, BEAKS, AND BELLIES

The Whys and Wherefores of Foraging

In birds the mouth consists of what is called the beak, which in them is a substitute for lips and teeth. This beak presents variations in harmony with the functions and protective purposes which it serves.

—ARISTOTLE, On the Parts of Animals

Ever watch birds jockeying for position to snatch the best morsels of seed at a bird feeder? The same phenomenon occurs in the woods, but is not as easily observed as it happens in a much larger venue with a wider variety of birds and food items. Foraging, from the Old French fourrage (to forage, pillage, or plunder), refers to the ways birds find food. This activity, followed by feeding, consumes much of a bird’s day. And for good reason: efficient foraging is indispensable for survival. Birds have many other challenges (weather, predators, competitors, migratory journeys) on the way to their fundamental goal of reproduction, but these only add to the burden of finding food.

The feeding behavior of birds has been studied for many years, but in the 1960s ornithologists recognized that birds that maximize their energy intake per unit time spent foraging produce the most offspring. Those birds that ate foodstuffs with less nutritional value or spent too much—or not enough—time seeking food are no longer with us. As a result of this revelation, the importance of foraging in avian ecology has been reflected in a large percentage of field studies ever since.

Successful foraging is the result of beak (or bill, the terms are interchangeable) shape, which in turn determines much of a bird’s lifestyle. The beak, with few exceptions, is the bird’s only tool. Birds use their beak not only to forage and feed, but also to preen and oil feathers, defend territories, attack predators, build nests, and aid in courtship displays. So if it is an all-around tool, why aren’t all bird bills the same—some perfect all-purpose beak created by evolution? Because natural selection, in its wise ways, reduced competition by making different bills for different foods.

THE EVOLUTION FROM TEETH TO BEAK, THE ULTIMATE TOOL

“Rare as hen’s teeth” has come to mean rarity itself. Of all the vertebrate groups (fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals) only birds lack teeth as we know them: enamel outcroppings fixed in jaws. About 150 million years ago in the Jurassic Period there lived an almost perfect example of the transition between reptiles and birds—an animal with rooted teeth, a long bony tail, and the abdominal ribs of reptiles, but also feathers. This animal, Archeopteryx (ancient wing), is certainly among the most important fossils ever found and for many years was considered to be the first bird. However, since its discovery in 1861, many other fossils of potential bird ancestors have been uncovered, such as the Chinese fossil Xiaotingia zhengi, discovered in 2011.

Many early birds shared major skeletal characteristics with coelurosaurian (hollow-tailed lizard) dinosaurs: forwardly located pelvic (hip) bones, large bony eye sockets, light, hollow bones, reduced tail vertebrae, elongated arms and hands, and fused clavicles (making the wishbone). They also shared a similar egg structure and some had feathers. As birds evolved, improvements in flying ability required morphological changes, such as the need to weigh less. Teeth became smaller and reduced in number until they finally disappeared. Lighter bills, both hooked and serrated, replaced heavier teeth. Along with bills, birds developed other ways to grasp prey such as tongues and feet with spines or prickles. Whereas toothed mammals chew food to begin digestion, birds simply snatch and quickly swallow food like insects, nectar, fruit, worms, and seeds. To accommodate these changes, the feeding mechanisms of birds became specialized not only in the form of beaks but further down, bellies (crops and gizzards).

Archeopteryx, the “first bird.”

A bird’s beak is composed of an upper and lower bony jaw covered by a thick layer of keratin, a structural protein, the same substance that forms skin, feathers, scales, fingernails, and turtle shells. This is the rhamphotheca (Greek for beak case or sheath), which grows throughout the year, sometimes changing color seasonally as it does in the European Starling whose wintery black bill becomes yellow in the spring.

Beaks, which evolved for the purpose of food getting, are as varied in shape and size as ice cream flavors, reflecting the diversity of food and its source. Beaks range in size from the African Shoebill’s enormous wooden shoe–shaped beak to the miniscule beaks of small finches. Hooked, long, thick, wide, pointed, blunt, up- or downturned, bent, crossed, swollen, or serrated, beaks tear, probe, suck, filter, chip, crack, tweeze, chisel, crush, strain, spear, or seize food items.

Along with differing shapes, styles, and lengths of beaks came different feeding styles. Heavy conical bills handle seeds well, whereas flat triangular bills catch flies easily. Crossbills use their overlapping mandibles for opening pine cones; long-billed shorebirds probe deeply into mudflats locating their quarry without seeing, touching, or smelling it; and skimmers slice through the top of the oceans’ waters, snatching food items near the surface. Every bird has its own beak-defined niche; a flycatcher could not survive by feeding on mudflats any more than a sandpiper could live in thick woods.

Bills often serve as sexual signals as well. Male Zebra Finches with bright bills attract females as do puffins with their multicolored beaks. Bird bills also help to regulate body temperature by radiating heat, partially compensating for birds’ lack of sweat glands. So sometimes there is a bit of a compromise among the functions of the bill, but eating is the highest priority.

Consider the finches of the Galapagos Islands and their bill shapes. An ancestral finch or two landed on the Galapagos from South or Central America. The birds increased in number and spread to different islands until eventually 14 different species with beak variations came to be. Three species of finches eat seeds off the ground, three more live on cactuses and eat mainly fruit and insects, and one seedeater lives in trees. The rest are arboreal insect eaters, including the tool-using Woodpecker Finch that extracts insect larvae from tree branches with the use of a cactus spine. Evolving a different beak meant exploiting a new food source and sharing the food supply, which benefited everyone.

Every bird has its own technique of seeking out and acquiring sustenance with beak shape defining a range of behaviors and food items. Since we are most familiar with the birds that visit our feeders, let’s start with the seedeaters.

Several Galapagos (Darwin’s) Finches showing a diversity of bill shapes. 1. Geospiza magnirostris 2. Geospiza fortis 3. Geospiza parvula 4. Certhidea olivacea

SEEDEATERS OR GRANIVORES

Granivory (seed and grain eating) evolved in tandem with birds developing the ability to fly as seeds provide accessible sources of concentrated energy. The lower jaws of granivores are solidly muscularized, enabling the jaw to push the seed upward into the almost immoveable upper jaw. The hard palate of the upper jaw is heavily keratinized and has ridges, bumps, and spine-like projections that serve to husk the seed and direct the digestible part backward.

Seeds are not easy to digest, so after the seeds are swallowed they move to the crop (from the Old English cropp, meaning craw), an expanded part of the esophagus. Most bird species have a crop, but some, like owls and geese, do not. The crop may have evolved as part of the active lifestyle of some birds. Fossil evidence from China indicates that perhaps as far back as 140 million years ago some birds had crops for temporary food storage as did some herbivorous dinosaurs. Rather than eating food slowly and digesting it before moving on, birds with a crop fill it to almost bursting. Digestion then begins as the food slowly makes its way downward. I once found a dead grouse with a fist-sized crop full of juniper needles. Veterinarian Thomas Caceci dissected a Wood Duck and found 10 decent-sized acorns in its crop; that would be like a human throat filled with 10 golf balls.

From the crop the food goes to the small intestine and then the glandular part of the stomach that secretes digestive enzymes, the proventriculus (before the small belly). The second part of the stomach is the ventriculus (small belly) or gizzard, from the Old French gésier, chicken entrails. The gizzard is muscular and, substituting for teeth, mechanically grinds food; it often contains sand grains or small rocks to help in the process. Apparently this organ has fascinated people for years. Spallanzani, an Italian Catholic priest of the 18th century, claimed that he fed turkeys scalpel blades, which the gizzard ground to pieces. Some say that if you hold a live chicken up to your ear you can hear gizzard stones grinding.

From the basic conical shape, seedeater bills vary to match the contours of seeds and their different sizes, shapes, and hardness. Deeper bills have more musculature and exert greater forces, so in general, the deeper the bill, the larger the seed that can be handled. Evening Grosbeaks—so named by French explorers who thought the birds only fed in the evening—have a large bill that can exert enough force to crack open cherry pits. Following robins and other cherry eaters that digest the fruit and regurgitate the seeds, Evening Grosbeaks feast on the pits. The European Hawfinch can crack open olive and plum pits as well and feeds its young by regurgitating partially digested seeds.

Birds typically choose the seeds that are most available and easily handled. At a bird feeder you might find White-crowned Sparrows gingerly manipulating seeds to husk them, Eurasian Collared Doves gulping larger seeds, and tiny goldfinches picking through the seed pile for smaller, softer seeds. Finches place the seed laterally on the edge of their lower jaw and slide their jaw slightly forward and back to crack it; to husk it, the bird moves the seed to the middle of the palate and moves its jaws laterally until the shell comes off. Watch the dining habits of these birds at your feeder closely and you’ll discover lots of different styles, like your relatives at Thanksgiving dinner.

The Red Crossbill is a specialist. Its crossed mandibles and strong jaws enable the bird to pry open the scales of pine cones and extract the small seeds—the bird holds a cone with one foot while extracting a seed. (Interestingly, individuals with the lower mandible crossed to the right hold the cone with their right foot, and left-crossed birds use their left foot.) This adaptation gives crossbills almost exclusive access to this particular seed source, but specialization has its downside. As seed removal takes time, crossbills need seed abundances two to three times greater than other bird species to fill their daily energy requirements as they have less time to forage. The production of seeds in coniferous forests goes down every three to five years, at which time the crossbills are at a disadvantage competing for other kinds of seeds that they can’t handle as well.

Male Red Crossbill; the females are greenish in color. The lower mandible crosses either to the left or right, half of the population being lefties and the other half righties.

Acorn Woodpeckers of the western United States and Mexico store acorns in “granary” trees and defend them aggressively. They wedge the acorns into holes in trees or wooden telephone poles so tightly that crows, squirrels, and rats can’t raid their supply. To remove an acorn, a woodpecker hammers it with its bill to crack the shell and extract the meat. Clark’s Nutcrackers, capable of carrying more than 90 pine seeds at a time in a pouch under their tongue, store many of them in caches, even under the snow. They cache two to three times what they need for the winter and eventually find half or more of their seed caches later. Not only do the birds recall the site of these caches for up to nine months, they also remember the relative number of seeds and the size of the seeds in each cache. Florida Scrub Jays cache food by burying one acorn at a time; if they observe another jay, a potential cache robber, watching them, they will return later to move the acorn. But they will only do this if they themselves were cache robbers in the past. Seems that honest jays trust the other ones and thieves do not.

THE GRAZERS: BIG, SMALL, FLYING, AND FLIGHTLESS

Lots of birds are grazers, and some of them are considered crop pests—blackbirds in North America and Java Sparrows in Indonesia eat rice crops, while parrots damage almond crops in Australia. The Red-billed Quelea of Africa may be one of the worst pests, because, some say, it is the most abundant bird in the world; super-colonies of an estimated 30 million birds have been observed. Flocks are so large that when they land in trees they break large limbs off. A large flock of quelea can eat 50 tons of grain a day and since quelea are kept as pets in Australia, Queensland Biosecurity is concerned about their possible escape and damage to corn, wheat, and cereal crops. One quelea adaptation for survival is the behavior of breaking up into small search parties to hunt for food and then returning to the colony to transmit information about the new food source. Studies indicate, perhaps not surprisingly, that the number of birds and variety of bird species that feed on food crops is much higher in organically grown fields than in non-organic ones. The numbers of insects, as well as weedy plants, are also double or triple in organic crop fields because of the absence of pesticides.

While fishing on my favorite lake, I admired the numerous Canada (not Canadian) Geese overhead, on the water, and in the shoreline grass. Once in serious decline in the early 20th century because of overhunting and habitat destruction, their current North American population may be nearly six million. The birds graze on grass blades, stems, and seeds, grasping the plants with the lamellae (sharp ridges) of their bills. Not possessing a crop, they eat constantly and the not-so-nutritious food, with a large amount of minimally digestible cellulose, moves quickly through the digestive system. This results in a lot of bird pooping, about every 20 minutes, a big reason the birds are considered pests on school grounds, parks, and golf courses. The flightless Kakapo or owl parrot from New Zealand is also a dedicated vegetarian, regurgitating indigestible fiber. It has a small gizzard for a plant eater, probably because its jaw, tongue, and beak structure allow it to grind up plant matter before swallowing. Unusual among land birds, the Kakapo can also store a large amount of body fat, making it the world’s heaviest parrot. It is also the world’s rarest parrot and perhaps the longest-lived bird at an estimated 90 years.

Grouse and ptarmigan digest about a fifth of the fiber they eat. If they had evolved a fermentation chamber as part of their digestive system, they would be able to process more, but that would add weight to these birds, which are already weak fliers. Adding a fermentation chamber allowed the evolution of flightless birds such as the Ostrich, Emu, and rheas. These large ground dwellers graze on green plants and seeds, digesting much of the cellulose they ingest by fermenting it in their caecum, comparable to our appendix. The efficient gut of the Emu has a muscular gizzard with a strong grinding ability, aided by grit (in addition to small stones in the gizzard, pieces of glass, wood, and metal are occasionally found) and an acid environment. These birds prefer high-energy foods such as fruit and seeds and are able to extract enough energy from plant stems to support up to two-thirds of their daily energy needs. Ostriches, whose gizzards might contain three pounds of material, have been known to eat rings, bottle caps, spark plugs, bicycle valves, and even pieces of baling wire. However, they do not eat tin cans or hide their heads in the sand.

GLEANERS, HAWKERS, AND PROBERS: THREE WAYS TO EAT BUGS

Another major food source is bugs, really arthropods, of every stripe—spiders, flies, millipedes, ants, beetles, and relatives. Birds catch these nutritious creatures in three ways: gleaning, hawking, or probing.

Gleaners

Gleaning is a type of foraging strategy in which birds pick bugs off the ground, leaves, rocks, or tree trunks. Many gleaning birds, such as tits and kinglets, flutter, hop, hang, or hover glean in the foliage, as they pluck at their prey. Warblers make their way through a tree, nipping bugs off leaves, while thrushes and towhees move along the ground scratching for prey items among the litter. Verdins of the southwestern United States and Mexico use their strong feet to pull leaves toward them or hang upside down to inspect the undersides for tiny prey. They will also eat a larger food item such as a caterpillar by grasping it under one foot and consuming it piece by piece. Black-capped Chickadees don’t just move around randomly hoping to find insects. They find caterpillar prey by searching for leaves damaged by caterpillars. They look for dry curled leaves or tree branches and inspect them, distinguishing between caterpillars that have fed on trees with toxic or distasteful substances, such as tannins and glycosides, and palatable prey. After finding a caterpillar, Black-capped Chickadees will often hang upside down by one foot while pecking at the larva held in the other foot.

Although the gleaning group is generally composed of small insectivorous birds, many other birds glean—woodpeckers, quail, grackles, crows, robins, gulls, pigeons, and turkeys. Some have unusual food sources. Oxpeckers of Africa glean parasites like ticks off the back of various ungulates like giraffes and rhinos. The assumption for many years was that this was a case of mutualism—the birds got food and the hoofed animals were rid of skin parasites. However, a new study determined that only 15 percent of the time that birds spent on the backs of ungulates is devoted to devouring ticks; the rest of the time the birds fed on skin wounds, ear wax, and other goodies found by probing through the hair. Cattle Egrets follow in the footsteps of buffalo, wildebeest, zebra, or cattle, feeding on the invertebrates the mammals scare up. It is clearly profitable as the cattle-following egrets spend two-thirds the amount of energy and get up to three times as much food in a given amount of time as do egrets that forage in the absence of cattle. The birds tend to follow ungulates that walk at a moderate pace because a slower speed does not stir up enough insects and a faster pace hurries their feeding.

Other birds have more indirect methods of gleaning insects. House Sparrows have learned the trick of waiting in a highway diner’s parking lot to glean the freshly killed insects off the grills and radiators of cars. Boat-tailed Grackles have been observed doing the same thing in the parking lot of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Great-tailed Grackles survive in Death Valley, California, by picking insects off the license plates of tourists’ cars; the grills and radiators are presumably too hot.

Mountain Chickadee demonstrating its agility by hanging on a sunflower head.

Hawkers

Hawking birds fly out from a perch, snatch a bug, and then return to the branch or post. Also called sallying or flycatching, this technique is a good way of making a living, as evidenced by hundreds of species of birds. The flycatcher family, Tyrannidae, is the most diverse family of birds with more than 400 species, including the smallest songbirds in the world (such as the pygmy-tyrants) and the species with the longest tail relative to body size of any bird (the Fork-tailed Flycatcher). The Black Phoebe, a common flycatcher resident of the southwestern United States and Central America, sits on a low branch near a creek or pond and waits for a flying insect such as a bee, wasp, or beetle to approach. After flying out and snapping its hooked-tip bill down on the bug, the bird will eat it in mid-air, or, if the bug is big, take it back to the perch and whack it on the branch a few times to kill it. Flycatchers, like many birds in temperate regions, choose their prey by size: the largest flycatchers eat the largest insects, the smallest flycatcher the smallest, and the medium-sized birds take intermediate-size prey.

My PhD thesis was a study of the foraging habits and diet of seven species of flycatchers in different habitats. After doing the requisite library research, I discovered that most ornithologists thought that flycatchers swept insects into their bills with their long rictal bristles, modified feathers on either side of the jaw. But because no evidence supported this idea, I captured flycatchers, put them in a large flight cage, and filmed the birds at 400 frames per second as they caught flies in mid-air. Viewed at normal speed, the films showed the birds snapping up flies in the tips of their rapidly closing bills, with the help of a small downward hook on the upper bill; rictal bristles played no direct role. Later anatomical studies indicated that these bristles have sensory connections to the brain that probably help the bird determine speed and orientation in flight.