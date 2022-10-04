Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
The Drowning Woman
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 13, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The bestselling author of The Party returns with a deliciously twisted story of friendship, retribution, and betrayal about a homeless woman fleeing a dangerous past—and the wealthy society wife she saves from drowning, who pulls her into a dark web of secrets and lies.
Lee Gulliver never thought she’d find herself living on the streets—no one ever does—but when her restaurant fails, and she falls deeper into debt, she leaves her old life behind with nothing but her clothes and her Toyota Corolla. In Seattle, she parks in a secluded spot by the beach to lay low and plan her next move—until early one morning, she sees a sobbing woman throw herself into the ocean. Lee hauls the woman back to the surface, but instead of appreciation, she is met with fury. The drowning woman, Hazel, tells her that she wanted to die, that she’s trapped in a toxic, abusive marriage, that she’s a prisoner in her own home. Lee has thwarted her one chance to escape her life.
Out of options, Hazel retreats to her gilded cage, and Lee thinks she’s seen the last of her, until her unexpected return the next morning. Bonded by disparate but difficult circumstances, the women soon strike up a close and unlikely friendship. And then one day, Hazel makes a shocking request: she wants Lee to help her disappear. It’ll be easy, Hazel assures her, but Lee soon learns that nothing is as it seems, and that Hazel may not be the friend Lee thought she was.
Praise
“A fast-paced, thrilling, gut-wrenching novel with sharp teeth and daring observations about the inner lives of women. I flew through the pages, desperate to get hold of what was going on beneath the surface but Robyn Harding was always one step ahead. Positively exhilarating.”—Taylor Jenkins Reid, New York Times bestselling author of Malibu Rising, Praise for Her Pretty Face
"I was hooked from the opening scene and could not look away until I reached the very last page."—Megan Miranda, New York Times bestselling author of The Last to Vanish, Praise for The Party
"Robyn Harding weaves a riveting tale that is impossible to put down.”—Bill Clegg, New York Times bestselling author of The End of the Day, Praise for The Party
"Robyn Harding is an expert at slowly building creeping dread."—Kate Moretti, New York Times bestselling author of The Spires, Praise for Robyn Harding
"Robyn Harding has long been one of my favorite, must-read authors."—Hannah Mary McKinnon, Bestselling author of You Will Remember Me, Praise for Robyn Harding
"A master of domestic suspense."—Kathleen Barber, Author of Follow Me, Praise for Robyn Harding
"Nobody writes about young people and their obsessions as authentically as Robyn."—Liz Nugent, Author of Our Little Cruelties, Praise for Robyn Harding
"Harding is an adept and skillful writer who writes suspense remarkably well, with seemingly little effort."—BookReporter, Praise for Robyn Harding
“No list of thrillers is complete without Robyn Harding."—Real Simple, Praise for Robyn Harding
"Harding’s strength is her interesting and complex female characters."—CrimeReads, Praise for Robyn Harding
"Harding creates powerful character studies, reflects on societal expectations from a variety of viewpoints, and ramps up unmanageable chaos . . . A great choice for fans of Celeste Ng, Gillian Flynn, and Liane Moriarty.”—Booklist, Starred Review, Praise for The Perfect Family