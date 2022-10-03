Robyn Harding is the bestselling author of The Perfect Family, The Arrangement, Her Pretty Face, and The Party, which was a finalist for the Arthur Ellis Award for best crime novel. The Swap debuted at #1 on the Globe and Mail and Toronto Star Canadian bestseller lists. She is also the screenwriter and executive producer of the independent film "The Steps." She lives in Vancouver, BC, with her family and two cute but deadly rescue chihuahuas.