Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Woman I Was Before
In this intense, emotionally gripping novel from the international and USA Today bestselling author of The Silent Wife, a new home can be a happy ending. Or a fresh start. Or a hiding place . . .
Of all the emotions single mother Kate Jones feels as she walks into her brand new house on Parkview Road, hope is the most unexpected. She has changed her name and her daughter’s, and moved across the country to escape the single mistake that destroyed their lives.
Kate isn’t the only woman on the street starting afresh. Warm, whirlwind Gisela with her busy life and confident children, and sharp, composed Sally, with her spontaneous marriage and high-flying career, are the first new friends Kate has allowed herself in years. Whilst part of her envies their seemingly perfect lives, their friendship might help Kate to leave her guilt behind.
Until one day, everything changes. Kate is called to the scene of a devastating car accident, the consequences of which will test everything the women thought they knew about each other, and themselves.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"It's been a long time since I read a whole book in 24 hours but there was no way I was putting down The Woman I Was Before. No one writes complex, painful family love like Kerry Fisher. Real and raw but funny too. Loved it!"—Iona Gray, award-winning author of Letters to the Lost
"A compulsively readable novel about family skeletons."—Publishers Weekly on The Silent Wife
"A wonderful, poignant, heart-breaking, heart-warming story of families and secrets, of hidden strength and unexpected friendship. Brilliant! Very highly recommended. Cannot wait for Kerry's next!"—Renita D'Silva, Pushcart Prize-nominated author, on The Silent Wife