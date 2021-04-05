The Woman I Was Before

Big Little Lies meets Little Fires Everywhere in this intense, emotionally gripping novel about a woman trying to escape her past and start a new life with her daughter — until an accident unleashes all of her secrets.





Of all the emotions single mother Kate Jones expects to feel as she walks into her brand-new house on Parkview Road, hope is the most surprising. She has changed her and her daughter’s names and moved across the country to escape the single mistake that destroyed their lives.





But Kate isn’t the only woman on the street starting afresh. Warm, whirlwind Gisela, with her busy life and confident children, and sharp, composed Sally, with her spontaneous marriage and high-flying career, are the first new friends Kate has allowed herself in years. While part of her envies their seemingly perfect lives, their friendship helps Kate to leave her guilt behind.





Until one day, everything changes. Kate is called to the scene of a devastating car accident, the consequences of which will test everything the women thought they knew about each other and themselves.