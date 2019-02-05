American Presidents have said a lot of crazy, absurd, offensive, and regrettable things, and in that torrent of official and unofficial remarks, some real head-scratchers have slipped out. Whether you bleed red, blue, or somewhere in between, this non-partisan guide returns in an updated second edition that can be enjoyed from all sides of the political aisle.



With the country more polarized than ever, the 2016 presidential election was one of the most heated in our country’s history. Now just in time to provide some much needed comic relief from a combative last few years and there for us when we need it as we gear up for yet another hot-blooded election year in 2020, Crazy Sh*t Presidents Said consists of more than 1,000 crazy, surprising, eye-popping, historically verified quotations from all 45 POTUS, arranged thematically by subject.



“You know the one thing that’s wrong with this country? Everyone gets a chance to have their fair say.” –Bill Clinton



“Rarely is the question asked: is our children learning?” –George W. Bush



“It will not do to investigate the subject of religion too closely, as it is apt to lead to infidelity.” –Abraham Lincoln



“If I don’t have a woman for three days, I get terrible headaches.” –John F. Kennedy



“I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.” –Donald Trump

