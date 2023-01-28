Free shipping on orders $35+
The New Rules of the Roost
Organic Care and Feeding for the Family Flock
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 10, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“The Litts offer the best organic methods for keeping backyard chickens safe and healthy.” —Gail Damerow, author of The Guide to Raising Chickens
The New Rules of the Roost goes beyond the basics and addresses the real problems that crop up over time with backyard chickens. This hardworking guide covers a wide range of topics including organic health remedies and disease prevention, pest management, organic nutrition, the best breeds for specific needs, and the simplest options for daily maintenance and feeding. You'll also learn tips and tricks for introducing new birds into your flock, managing aggressive behavior, caring for mature chickens, and much more.
What's Inside
Praise
“The Litts listen daily to concerns and questions posed by customers seeking the best organic methods for keeping backyard chickens safe and healthy. Now they’ve compiled their proven solutions into this often-entertaining book.” —Gail Damerow, author of Storey’s Guide to Raising Chickens
“Wealth of advice packed so nicely into one volume. . . . perfect for enterprising chickenistas just starting out and for those with established flocks as well.” —Library Journal starred review
“Everything you need to know about keeping your chickens healthy and preventing diseases through organic food and treatments. The beautiful illustrations that accompany each topic make it a joy to peruse.” —Kenosha News
