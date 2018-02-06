Her eyes are wide open. Her lips parted as if to speak. Her dead body frozen in the ice . . . she is not the only one.





When a young boy discovers the body of a woman beneath a thick sheet of ice in a South London park’s pond, Detective Erika Foster is called in to lead the murder investigation. The victim appeared to have the perfect life — what dark secrets is the girl in the ice hiding?





When Erika begins to dig deeper, she starts to connect the dots between the murder and the killings of three prostitutes. All were found strangled, hands bound and dumped in water around London. As she inches closer to uncovering the truth, the killer is closing in. With her failing career hanging by a thread, Erika must now battle her own personal demons as well as a killer more deadly than any she’s faced before. But will she get to him before he strikes again?