The Night Stalker
The #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling breakout detective Erika Foster series–with over two million copies sold–is back again to find a serial killer with a motive shrouded in secrecy.Read More
If the Night Stalker is watching, you’re already dead…
In the dead of a swelteringly hot summer’s night, Detective Erika Foster is called to a murder scene. The victim, a doctor, is found suffocated in bed. His wrists are bound and his eyes bulging through a clear plastic bag tied tight over his head.
A few days later, another victim is found dead, in exactly the same circumstances. As Erika and her team start digging deeper, they discover a calculated serial killer – stalking their victims before choosing the right moment to strike.
The victims are all single men, with very private lives. Why are their pasts shrouded in secrecy? And what links them to the killer?
As a heat wave descends upon London, Erika will do everything to stop the Night Stalker before the body count rises, even if it means risking her job. But the victims might not be the only ones being watched… Erika’s own life could be on the line.
The global bestselling author of The Girl in the Ice is back with a heart-racing, electrifying thriller. If you love Angela Marsons, Rachel Abbott and Peter James, you’ll be hooked on Robert Bryndza.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Night Stalker is dark, fast-paced and shot through with wit and psychological insight. I couldn't put it down."—Mark Edwards, bestselling author of Follow You Home
"Readers will want more time with the low-key, determined Foster, and, happily, more is happily on the way, with Dark Water the next in the series."—Booklist
"Erika is fast becoming one of my favourite detectives...I absolutely loved this heart-pounding, fast-paced, chilling crime thriller."—The Book Review Café
"Just when I thought it couldn't get any better...From the first page, we're sucked in with tension that had me holding my breath."—The Suspense is Thrilling Me
"A truly brilliant crime series...The Night Stalker made me feel like I had been swept up in a whirlwind and had me clinging on for dear life, only letting me go right at the very end."—By The Letter Book Reviews
"Intense, suspenseful, and clever...a gripping page turner that is disturbingly real, and I highly recommend it."—What's Better Than Books?
"Absolutely brilliant ...impossible to put this book down! ... A must read."—The Quiet Knitter
"A truly fantastic and exciting serial killer chiller!"—Booklover Catlady
"The Night Stalker is a very gripping, engaging read full of nail-biting tension. Once I started reading it, I couldn't stop!...an amazing work of fiction no reader of the crime genre should miss."—Relax and Read Reviews
"I think any fans of a good police procedural will become completely engaged in this series featuring a gritty and determined strong female lead."—Carrie's Book Reviews
"This book grabbed me by the throat and didn't let go till I got to the end."—Sincerely Book Angels
PRAISE FOR ROBERT BRYNDZA'S THE GIRL IN THE ICE
"Compelling at every turn! The Girl in the Ice grabs us from the first page and simply won't let go, as we follow the brilliantly drawn Detective Erika Foster in her relentless hunt for one of the most horrific villains in modern crime fiction."—Jeffery Deaver, #1 internationally bestselling author
"A riveting page-turner. An astonishingly good plot with perfectly drawn characters and sharp, detailed writing. The Girl in the Ice is a winner."—Robert Dugoni, #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author
"Robert Bryndza's The Girl in the Ice has everything I look for in a mystery: an evil antagonist, a clever detective, and a plot that kept me guessing until the very end!—T.R. Ragan, New York Times bestselling author
"Erika Foster is most definitely my kind of heroine. I CAN NOT wait for the next installment."—Angela Marsons, USA Today bestselling author
"An intriguing web of lies, secrets and suspense."—Mel Sherratt, author of Taunting the Dead
"A compelling read--once you've started, it's hard to put down."—Rachel Abbott, author of Sleep Tight