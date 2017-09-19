Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert Bryndza
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dark Water
USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Robert Bryndza is back again with the third book in the thrilling, crime series, starring Erika Foster,…
The Night Stalker
The global and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Girl in the Ice is back with a heart-racing, electrifying Erika Foster thriller --…
The Girl in the Ice
A young London socialite is brutally murdered by a notorious serial killer in this "compelling" page-turner of dark secrets and deadly investigations (NYT bestselling author…