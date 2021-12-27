Star Trek Discovery: The Girl Who Made the Stars

A brave girl brings light to her dark world in this empowering and inspiring story officially licensed with Star Trek Discovery.



A long, long time ago, a young girl (based on the character of Michael Burman) found the courage to brave the darkness and to give her people the stars so they would no longer be afraid of the night. Adapted from the Short Trek "The Girl Who Made the Stars," this picture book by New York Times bestselling author Robb Pearlman encourages young readers to be brave, to face their fears and accept challenges, and to always be true to who they are.