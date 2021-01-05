Dolls and Trucks Are for Everyone

From the author and illustrator of Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering board book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define who you are or want to become.
Dolls and trucks are for boys and girls and everyone, as are fabric and wood, flutes and drums, hockey and figure skating, and many more. This is a fun, playful, and important board book for parents and toddlers to read together.
