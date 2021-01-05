Dolls and Trucks Are for Everyone

From the author and illustrator of Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering read-aloud picture book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define who you are or want to become.



Dolls and trucks are for boys and girls, as are dancing shoes, figure skating and hockey, and many more activities and hobbies.

