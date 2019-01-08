Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bone Ships
A crew of condemned criminals embark on a suicide mission to hunt the first sea dragon seen in centuries in the first book of this adventure fantasy trilogy.
Violent raids plague the divided isles of the Scattered Archipelago. Fleets constantly battle for dominance and glory, and no commander stands higher among them than “Lucky” Meas Gilbryn.
But betrayed and condemned to command a ship of criminals, Meas is forced on suicide mission to hunt the first living sea-dragon in generations. Everyone wants it, but Meas Gilbryn has her own ideas about the great beast. In the Scattered Archipelago, a dragon’s life, like all lives, is bound in blood, death and treachery.
The Tide Child Trilogy
The Bone Ships
For more from RJ Barker, check out:
The Wounded Kingdom
Age of Assassins
Blood of Assassins
King of Assassins
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Bone Ships is a viciously exciting adventure. I loved every second of it."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand
"An epic tale of duty and obligation and honour, and what bravery really means... I can't recommend it enough."—Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones
"One the most talented writers out there."—Fantasy Faction on Blood of Assassins
"Outstanding. Beautifully written, perfectly paced and assured. Kept me reading well into the early hours of the morning. A wonderful first book -- a wonderful book, period -- that should be at the very top of your to-read list."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost on Age of Assassins