Call of the Bone Ships
A brilliantly imagined epic fantasy of honor, glory, and warfare, Call of the Bone Ships is the action-packed sequel to David Gemmell Award-nominated RJ Barker’s The Bone Ships.
Dragons have returned to the Hundred Isles. But their return heralds only war and destruction.
When a horde of dying slaves are discovered in the bowels of a ship, Shipwife Meas and the crew of the Tide Child find themselves drawn into a vicious plot that will leave them questioning their loyalities and fighting for their lives.
The Tide Child Trilogy
The Bone Ships
Call of the Bone Ships
For more from RJ Barker, check out:
The Wounded Kingdom
Age of Assassins
Blood of Assassins
King of Assassins
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A vividly realized high-seas epic that pulls you deep into its world and keeps you tangled there until the very last word."—Evan Winter, author of The Rage of Dragons on The Bone Ships
"The Bone Ships is excellent. Aside from the standout writing, it's one of the most interesting and original fantasy worlds I've seen in years."—Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award-winning author
"The Bone Ships is a viciously exciting adventure. I loved every second of it."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand
"[T]he novel feels like one of Patrick O'Brian's richly detailed sagas of seamanship...a very promising beginning."—Publishers Weekly on The Bone Ships
"I absolutely loved it. A whole lot of swashbuckling awesomeness by RJ Barker. He has crafted a fascinating world and a twisty plot, both rooted in characters I came to care about. A definite winner for me."—John Gwynne, author of Malice on The Bone Ships
"An epic tale of duty and obligation and honour, and what bravery really means... I can't recommend it enough."—Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones on The Bone Ships
"The first in the Tide Child trilogy presents a unique and memorable world-harsh and brutal and full of fully realized, powerful female characters. Barker has managed to craft a story inspired by Moby Dick, Game of Thrones, and pirate lore, and readers will be drawn in and fascinated."—Booklist (starred review) on The Bone Ships
"Simultaneously gritty and full of a sense of wonder, The Bone Ships is the perfect adventure for anyone who's ever had dreams of the sea-or of dragons ... an excellent book for any reader in search of a fantastical journey."—BookPage on The Bone Ships