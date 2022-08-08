Free shipping on orders $35+

The ABCs of Black History
The ABCs of Black History

by Rio Cortez

Illustrated by Lauren Semmer

Narrator Bahni Turpin

Feb 15, 2022

9781649041135

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / African American & Black

Description

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

"In rhyming couplets, Cortez leads readers on a journey through Black life that acknowledges pain and struggle while building confidence with examples of triumph. It's a tricky maneuver when writing for children, but Cortez pulls it off." – The New York Times

"A uniquely crafted ABC book that portrays some of the most important events in Black History with a vibrancy and joy that young children will absolutely love." – Parade 

"…The layers of history are plentiful and complex….A useful mentor text for writing projects, a springboard for research, and an essential addition to classroom libraries."  Booklist

In addition to the rhyming text, this recording features introductory information on the events, places, and people mentioned in the poem, from Mae Jemison to W. E. B. Du Bois, Fannie Lou Hamer to Sam Cooke, and the Little Rock Nine to DJ Kool Herc. 

This moving performance by award-winning narrator Bahni Turpin is full of poetry, history, and inspiration for listeners of all ages.

B is for Beautiful, Brave, and Bright! And for a Book that takes a Bold journey through the alphabet of Black history and culture.
 
Letter by letter, The ABCs of Black History celebrates a story that spans continents and centuries, triumph and heartbreak, creativity and joy.
 
It’s a story of big ideas––P is for Power, S is for Science and Soul. Of significant moments––G is for Great Migration. Of iconic figures––H is for Zora Neale Hurston, X is for Malcom X. It’s an ABC book like no other, and a story of hope and triumph that can be enjoyed again and again.

Praise

“In rhyming couplets, Cortez leads readers on a journey through Black life that acknowledges pain and struggle while building confidence with examples of triumph. It’s a tricky maneuver when writing for children, but Cortez pulls it off.” - The New York Times

"A uniquely crafted ABC book that portrays some of the most important events in Black History with a vibrancy and joy that young children will absolutely love.” - Parade

"...The layers of history are plentiful and complex....A useful mentor text for writing projects, a springboard for research, and an essential addition to classroom libraries." - Booklist

“An impressive array of names, events, and concepts from Black history are introduced in this alphabet book for early-elementary readers... The rhyming verses are light on the tongue, making the reading smooth and soothing. The brightly colored, folk art–style illustrations offer vibrant scenes of historical and contemporary Black life..." - Kirkus Starred Review 

“Poet Cortez pens an informative ode to Black history in her children’s book debut—for each letter of this abecedarian, she offers lightly alliterative, rhyming text that illuminates historically significant concepts and figures…A particularly resonant spread shows a crowd holding signs that reflect both historical and current events, including “We March with Selma” and “We Can’t Breathe,” demonstrating to young readers how past occurrences affect the present… A richly accessible resource for anyone seeking to celebrate Black visionaries.” - Publishers Weekly 
 
 
