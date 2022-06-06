Rick Steves Snapshot Scottish Highlands
Rick Steves Snapshot Scottish Highlands

by Rick Steves

With Cameron Hewitt

With Rick Steves, the Scottish Highlands are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scotland includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the Highlands' best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips for how to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Follow the Speyside Whisky Trail, cut through the Cairngorms, and kayak across Loch Lomond. Hike the craggy landscapes, hop a ferry to the Isle of Skye, or watched kilted athletes test their strength in the Highland Games
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
  • Full coverage of Oban & the Inner Hebrides, Glencoe & Fort William, Inverness & Loch Ness, the Isle of Skye, and more
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Scottish Highlands is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond the Highlands? Pick up Rick Steves Scotland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

