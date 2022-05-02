Rick Steves Snapshot Naples & the Amalfi Coast

With Rick Steves, Naples and the Amalfi Coast are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Italy includes:
Exploring beyond the Amalfi Coast? Pick up Rick Steves Italy for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the Amalfi Coast's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: See ancient art at Naples' Archaeological Museum or travel back in time at the Pompeii Forum. Relax on the beach in Positano, go for a cliffside stroll along the coast, or feast on pizza where the dish was first created
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
Exploring beyond the Amalfi Coast? Pick up Rick Steves Italy for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use