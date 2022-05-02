Rick Steves Snapshot Milan & the Italian Lakes
Rick Steves Snapshot Milan & the Italian Lakes

by Rick Steves

With Rick Steves, Milan and the Italian lakes are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Italy includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Milan and the nearby lakes' best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Tour Milan's Duomo, marvel at The Last Supper, and enjoy a night at the opera. Relax in the sleepy village of Varenna, stroll through the Villa Taranto Botanical Gardens, or check out the museums in Sforza Castle
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Milan & the Italian Lakes District is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Milan? Pick up Rick Steves Italy for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

