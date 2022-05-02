Rick Steves Snapshot Hill Towns of Central Italy
Rick Steves Snapshot Hill Towns of Central Italy

with Siena & Assisi

by Rick Steves

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781641715263

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 10th 2023

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

PAGE COUNT: 228

ebook
With Rick Steves, central Italy is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Italy includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in central Italy's hill towns, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Uncover Etruscan history in the beautifully preserved town of Voltera or relax while wine tasting in Montepulciano. Take a romantic stroll along Orvieto's ramparts, peruse medieval towers in San Gimignano, and indulge in delicious pici in Siena
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Hill Towns of Central Italy is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Expanding your trip? Pick up Rick Steves Italy for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

