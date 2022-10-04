Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Rick Steves Pocket Rome
Rick Steves Pocket Rome

by Rick Steves

With Gene Openshaw

Jun 20, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781641715461

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Rome:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Rome's essential sights, including the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the lively Piazza Navona, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
  • Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Grab a quick lunch of pizza al taglio, people-watch as you sip wine on a sunny piazza and savor a multi-course meal at a neighborhood enoteca
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Rome's history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Rome truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Rome!

