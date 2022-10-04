Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Rick Steves Pocket Rome
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 20, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Rome:
Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Rome!
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Rome's essential sights, including the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the lively Piazza Navona, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
- Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Grab a quick lunch of pizza al taglio, people-watch as you sip wine on a sunny piazza and savor a multi-course meal at a neighborhood enoteca
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
