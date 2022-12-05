Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Rick Steves Pocket Florence
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Pocket Florence

by Rick Steves

With Gene Openshaw

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641715492

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Florence:
  • City walks and tours: Five detailed tours and walks showcase Florence's essential sights, including the Uffizi Gallery, the Duomo, and Michelangelo's David at the Accademia, plus specific recommendations for each neighborhood
  • Rick's strategic advice on what's worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Sample artisanal gelato, chat with locals over a glass of Chianti, and enjoy the Old-World ambience of a Florentine bed and breakfast
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Italian phrases, and more
Lightweight yet packed with information on what to do and see, Rick Steves Pocket Florence truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more time in the region? Try Rick Steves Florence & Tuscany.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less