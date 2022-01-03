Rick Steves Paris
Rick Steves Paris

by Rick Steves

by Steve Smith

by Gene Openshaw

Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Paris. From the top of the Eiffel Tower to the ancient catacombs below the city, explore Paris at every level with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Paris you'll find:
  • Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more in Paris
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from Notre-Dame, the Louvre, and the Palace of Versailles to where to find the perfect croissant
  • How to connect with culture: Stroll down Rue Cler for fresh, local goods to build the ultimate French picnic, marvel at the works of Degas and Monet, and sip café au lait at a streetside café
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of vin rouge
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums and churches
  • Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
  • Over 700 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Coverage of the best arrondissements in Paris,including Champs-Elysees, the Marais, Montmartre, and more, plus day trips to Versailles, Chartres, Giverny, and Auvers-sur-Oise
  • Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Paris.

Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket Paris.

