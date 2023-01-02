Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Rick Steves Best of France
Description
Hit France's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of France! Inside you'll find:
- Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
- Short itineraries covering the best of Paris, Normandy, the Loire, Dordogne, Provence, the French Riviera, and Burgundy, including Versailles, Nice, the D-Day beaches, Côtes du Rhône, Monaco, Avignon, and more
- Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
- Suggestions for side trips and excursions
Experience France's old-world romance and modern-day excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of France!
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves France, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring France.
