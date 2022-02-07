Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Barcelona. Ramble down Las Ramblas, relax on Mediterranean beaches, and marvel at the sweeping curves of Gaudí's architecture with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Barcelona you'll find:

Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Barcelona

Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites

Top sights and hidden gems, from Gaudí's mind-bending Sagrada Família and the colorful Picasso museum to cozy bars with vermouth on tap

How to connect with local culture: Join hands with locals in a traditional sardana dance, chat with fans about the latest fútbol match, or meander down winding streets in search of the best tapas

Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight

The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of cava

Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods, museums, and cathedrals

Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out city map for exploring on the go

Complete, up-to-date information on Las Ramblas, Barri Gòtic, El Born, Eixample, Montjuïc, and more, as well as day trips to Montserrat, Figueres, Cadaqués, and Sitges

Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip

