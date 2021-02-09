Known for his signature hairstyle and short shorts, coupled with an infectious exuberance and comforting approach, Richard Simmons has inspired millions over the past forty years to meet their fitness goals and feel great. Remember to Sparkle: The Wit & Wisdom of Richard Simmons is a collection of the motivational superstar’s life lessons not just on fitness but on overall wellness, self-esteem, and hope. Accompanied by a spirited and colorful collection of photos, this book captures Simmons’ voice and personality and will lift the spirits with every turn of the page.