Skeletown: Sí. ¡No!

Say “¡SI!” to a fresh, funny, Spanish-forward picture book series set in Skeletown—a cheerful, vibrant world filled with Dí​a de los Muertos-inspired characters!



Spend the day with Skully and Skelly as they learn what to say “yes” and “no” to! With the clever use of just two words—sí and no—throughout the whole book, a sequence of hilarious gags leads to mischief, chaos, and ultimately friendships soaring to new heights! At first, cautious Skelly reins in Skully's antics, but after they arrive at a friend's birthday party and the games start heating up, Skelly finally comes out of her sugar-skull shell and reveals that there's a hankering for adventure in her after all!



With dynamic, neon art that pops off the pages, a completely unique approach to storytelling, and a wildly appealing (but not scary!) cast of calavera characters from the fantastical world of Skeletown, here's a rambunctious romp that will inspire giggles with Spanish and English readers alike!





Di “¡SÍ!” a una serie de libros ilustrados, originales y divertidos, con solo dos palabras en español basados en el mundo de Skeletown, un mundo alegre y lleno de color con personajes inspirados en el Día de los Muertos.



¡Pasa el día con Skully y Skelly mientras aprenden a decir "sí" y "no"! Con el uso inteligente de solo dos palabras, sí y no, esta historia es accesible tanto para hispanos como anglos. Vive junto con Skully y Skelly una secuencia de bromas divertidísimas. Al principio, la cautelosa Skelly controla las travesuras de Skully, pero después de que llegan a la fiesta de cumpleaños de una amiga, los juegos empiezan a levantar el espíritu aventurero. Desearás acompañarlos en cada momento de esta maravillosa historia.



Además, te encantarán los colores neón que sobresalen en cada una de las ilustraciones. Tendrás acceso a un mundo fantástico con personajes de calavera, (¡que no dan miedo!). Skeletown es un mundo fantástico que atrapará tu atención, te sacará risas y hará volar tu imaginación.