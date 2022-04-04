One Year to an Organized Life

A comprehensive, week-by-week bible to completely streamline all aspects of your life—now revised & updated for a global pandemic world of working from home and learning to de-stress while you de-clutter.

Who would you be if you felt at peace and had more time and money? An organized life enables you to have more freedom, less aggravation, better health, and to get more done.Regina Leeds has helped even the messiest turn their lives around.is a unique week-by-week approach that you can begin at any time of year. Regina helps you break down tasks and build routines over time so that life becomes simple, not overwhelming. Whether you're living in chaos or just looking for new ways to simplify, this essential book will help you get the whole household organized-and stay that way.Covid has shaken humanity to the core and forced us to slow down and reimagine the way we use our living spaces. In a flash, the space we knew simply as home was suddenly a classroom, our office and the gym. And, at a time when stress and anxiety is at an all-time high, it no longer seems odd to meditate. It feels life-saving. If life is to be re-imagined, shouldn’t we also do that with our living spaces?In this revised and updated edition of, Regina Leeds reveals how to optimize your space—for work, family and daily calmness (with plenty of new affirmations and reward systems built into her organizing tips).