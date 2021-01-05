Tides of Mutiny

Lane Garrow has a secret—one that could get her killed.



In a world where female sailors are executed, sixteen-year-old Lane's dream of being a ship's captain seems impossible. Sea life is all she knows, and she wouldn't give it up for anything, even if it means she has to hide as a captain's boy to avoid being killed. But Lane's carefully constructed world begins to crumble when an old pirate enemy comes after her father. And she begins hearing rumors that her father was once a pirate as well.



Lane doesn't want to believe her father could have a dark past, but she can't help questioning everything she's known. After all, Lane's life at sea is built on lies—why couldn't her father's be, too?



Then a mysterious prince shows up, and Lane finds her very survival tied to a boy who could destroy everything. With pirates, betrayal, and death threatening Lane and those she loves, she must now decide between the future she always expected and a prince with an unknown agenda who she finds herself falling for. Lane must either protect herself and find a way to live her dream, or risk everything for a world where her very existence is a death sentence.



Maybe there's a third option. After all, she's never played by the rules before. Why start now?