Rebecca Rode
Rebecca Rode is an award-winning author of YA fantasy and science fiction that stars fierce girls crushing societal barriers. Her work has appeared on the USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. She lives in the Rocky Mountains with her family, two cats, overflowing bookshelves, and nerdy sock collection. Learn more about her books at AuthorRebeccaRode.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Tides of Mutiny
Lane Garrow has a secret--one that could get her killed. In a world where female sailors are executed, sixteen-year-old Lane's dream of being a sea…