All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days

The untold story of Mildred Harnack, an American woman who was the leader of the largest anti-Nazi resistance group in Germany, a role she was later executed for.





Mildred Harnack was a leader of the largest anti-Nazi resistance group in Germany. That she was a woman distinguished her from many of her contemporaries in the male-dominated leadership of the German Resistance. That she was an American was even more notable. Born and raised in Milwaukee, she risked her life to fight a murderous dictator on foreign soil, a feat of enduring historical significance. Contemporary historians identify her as the only American in the German Resistance, yet she remains almost entirely unknown.

Mildred was twenty-six when she moved to Berlin and witnessed first-hand the horrors of Hitler’s ascendancy. For nearly a decade—from 1933 until 1942—she devoted herself to defeating him. She wrote and distributed leaflets exposing Nazi atrocities to incite civil disobedience, helped Jews and political dissidents escape Germany, and delivered top-secret military intelligence about the Nazi regime to the Allies.Based on years of original research and exclusive interviews with those who knew Mildred personally, Rebecca Donner, Mildred’s great-great niece, at last tells Mildred’s remarkable and heroic story.