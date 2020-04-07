Rebecca Donner

Rebecca Donner is the author of a novel, Sunset Terrace, and Burnout, a graphic novel about ecoterrorism. Her essays, reportage and reviews have appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, Bookforum, Guernica, The Rumpus, and The Believer. Born in Vancouver, she graduated high school at sixteen and went on to receive a B.A. in English Literature from the University of California at Berkeley and an M.F.A. from Columbia University. She has been awarded fellowships and residencies by Yaddo, Ucross Foundation, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and Vermont Studio Center, and has taught writing at Wesleyan University, Columbia University, and Barnard College.