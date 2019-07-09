Four top experts provide a plan to help prevent the Parkinson’s pandemic, improve care and treatment, and end the silence associated with this devastating disease





Brain diseases are now the world’s leading source of disability. The fastest growing of these is Parkinson’s: the number of people with Parkinson’s doubled to over 6 million over the last 25 years and is projected to double again by 2040. Harmful pesticides known to cause Parkinson’s proliferate, many people remain undiagnosed and untreated, research funding stagnates, and the most effective treatment is now a half century old.





In Ending Parkinson’s Disease, four leading doctors and advocates offer a bold but actionable pact to prevent, advocate for, care for, and treat one of the great health challenges of our time. This is a critical guide for anyone who has or could be touched by this disease.