Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ray Dorsey, MD
Ray Dorsey is the David M. Levy Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester, where he directs the Center for Health + Technology. For the past decade, he has pioneered technology to care for individuals with and measure the features of Parkinson disease. His research has been published in the leading neurology, medical, and economic journals and been featured on NPR and in The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Previously, Ray directed the Parkinson disease division at Johns Hopkins Medicine and consulted for McKinsey & Company.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Ending Parkinson's Disease
Four top experts provide a plan to help prevent the Parkinson's pandemic, improve care and treatment, and end the silence associated with this devastating diseaseBrain…