Ray Dorsey, MD

Ray Dorsey is the David M. Levy Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester, where he directs the Center for Health + Technology. For the past decade, he has pioneered technology to care for individuals with and measure the features of Parkinson disease. His research has been published in the leading neurology, medical, and economic journals and been featured on NPR and in The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Previously, Ray directed the Parkinson disease division at Johns Hopkins Medicine and consulted for McKinsey & Company.