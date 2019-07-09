Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Todd Sherer, PhD
Todd Sherer is the Chief Executive Officer of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the largest and most highly respected private funder of Parkinson disease research in the world. Todd is a neuroscientist who conducted pioneering work at Emory University that linked a common pesticide to Parkinson disease. Todd earned his PhD at the University of Virginia and his BS at Duke University.
By the Author
Ending Parkinson's Disease
Four top experts provide a plan to help prevent the Parkinson's pandemic, improve care and treatment, and end the silence associated with this devastating diseaseBrain…