The World's Loneliest Elephant
The World's Loneliest Elephant

Based on the True Story of Kaavan and His Rescue

by Ralph Fletcher

Illustrated by Naoko Stoop

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316364591

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Animal Welfare

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover

A heartwarming true story about Kaavan the elephant, his unlikely bond with singer and activist Cher, and his rescue by veterinarian and animal rights crusader Dr. Amir Khalil. 

Kaavan grew up in captivity in a Pakistani zoo. For years, he lived in poor conditions with only one friend, an elephant named Saheli. After Saheli died, Kaavan was overcome by grief and his health worsened. When animal rights activists around the world were alerted to Kaavan’s deteriorating condition, Dr. Amir Khalil visited the elephant to see what could be done.

​Thanks to the virality of Kaavan’s story—and with the publicity and fundraising efforts of pop culture icon Cher—Dr. Khalil was able to orchestrate moving Kaavan to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia, where he now lives with other elephants. Because of the care and help of so many, Kaavan is no longer the world’s loneliest elephant. And that is the best news of all.

