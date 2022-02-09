Ralph Fletcher is the author of a wide range of books for young readers, from picture books (The Sandman) to novels (Fig Pudding), from memoirs (Marshfield Dreams) to writing advice (Guy-Write). He also teaches workshops on poetry and writing. Mr. Fletcher lives with his family in Lee, New Hampshire. www.ralphfletcher.com



Naoko Stoop's love of drawing began when she was a young girl growing up in Japan. She now lives and paints in Brooklyn, New York, using found materials like plywood and brown paper bags as her canvases. The author-illustrator of Red Knit Cap Girl and Sing With Me! Action Songs Every Child Should Know​, Naoko hopes her art will inspire the child within everyone. Follow Naoko on Instagram @naokostoop and Twitter @naokosstoop. http://www.redknitcapgirl.com