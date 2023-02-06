In the luscious, dark sequel to One Dark Window, Elspeth must face the consequences of what she's wrought—perfect for readers of Hannah Whitten's For the Wolf and Alexis Henderson's The Year of the Witching.

Elspeth and Ravyn have gathered most of the twelve Providence Cards, but the last, and most important one remains to be found: The Twin Alders. If they are going to find it before the Solstice and cure the kingdom of the dark magic infecting it, they will need to journey beyond the dangerous mist-cloaked forest that surrounds their kingdom. And the only one who can lead them there is the monster that shares Elspeth’s head: The Nightmare.

And he’s not eager to share any longer.

The Shepherd King

One Dark Window

Two Twisted Crowns